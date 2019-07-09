RUSADA reports 156 cases of Russian athletes’ availability violations this year

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) registered 156 cases of violations of availability for doping tests procedures by national athletes in the first half of the year, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about his or her whereabouts and ensure availability for doping tests procedures via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System).

"In the period between January and June included, we have registered 156 cases of doping tests’ availability violations," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS. "They include 122 cases of missed doping tests and 34 cases of failure to provide information about the whereabouts."

RUSADA announced in March that it registered 266 cases of violations of availability for doping tests procedures by national athletes in 2018.

The Russian governing anti-doping body reported that 349 cases were launched over the past year based on a possible avoidance of doping tests or a failure to provide information on the current whereabouts of an athlete. Following investigations, 83 of the cases were dismissed.