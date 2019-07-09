Russia’s top football league earns $50 mln a year

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Premier League (RPL) earns about $50 million annually, RPL President Sergei Pryadkin said on Tuesday.

"Commerce is a very painful issue as we lack competition on television and advertising prices are not very good," Pryadkin told a news conference hosted by TASS.

"I dream of our league earning more compared to the leagues lower in their rankings than the Russian league," he continued. "For instance, the [football] leagues in Turkey and Poland are earning more than our league."

The 2019/2020 Russian Football Championships kicks off on July 13 with a match between Arsenal Tula and Dynamo Moscow football clubs. Russia’s reigning champion Zenit St. Petersburg will face off RPL’s newcomer Tambov FC on July 14.