Russian Anti-Doping Agency receives 63 applications for TUE permits in first half of 2019

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) received in the first half of this year 63 applications from national athletes requesting TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) permissions, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have received 63 applications for TUE permissions in the period between January and June including," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS. "Forty-three applications have been forwarded further to the evaluation committee on the use of banned substances."

"We have approved 23 TUE permit applications and rejected 19," the RUSADA deputy director general added.

According to a report on RUSADA’s work in 2017-2018, delivered by Director General Yury Ganus on March 11 at the annual session of the iNADO (Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations) in Lausanne, the agency received 98 applications for the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) permits in 2017 and 101 applications in 2018.