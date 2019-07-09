Bound to take Brooklyn Nets to a new high: Prokhorov sees great team with Irving, Durant

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Two NBA superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are on their way to Brooklyn, and are bound to take the Nets to a new high, said Mikhail Prokhorov, the Russian owner of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets in an interview with TASS.

"For the past three seasons, we have been making maximum efforts to create a squad step by step with our own special culture, an integral part of which is a strong team game, supporting each other. As they say, there is safety in numbers. We also do our best to provide our athletes with the best conditions for training, including infrastructural ones," Prokhorov said.

"Replenishing the team with new players means that we have the potential and talents to reach a new level, while preserving our key values and principles. We are sure that fans in New York and around the world will have an unforgettable time," the Russian owner added.

Last season, Brooklyn came in sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference and entered the playoffs, losing to Philadelphia 1-4 in the first-round series.

In 2009, when the team was known as the New Jersey Nets, Prokhorov purchased 80% of its shares worth $223 mln. In May 2010, the NBA approved the deal and in April 2012, it greenlighted the team’s relocation to a new arena in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, which was the reason for the change of the team’s name and logo. In 2015, Prokhorov completed the purchase of the remaining 20% of the team’s shares, becoming its sole owner.