Russia wins five medals on fifth day of Universiade in Naples

Russia wins eight medals on second day of Universiade in Naples

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes won five medals on the fifth day of competitions at the Summer Universiade in Italy’s Naples.

On Sunday, 16 sets of medals were up for grabs, and the Russian team won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Gold medals went to swimmer Anton Nikitin (800m freestyle). Silver medals went to women’s foil team and men’s epee team. Maria Ivanova and Yevgeny Panchenko won bronze in in mixed 10m air rifle. The other bronze medal went to men’s diving team.

The Japanese team is leading in the overall medal count with 19 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals. China is the runner up (14-5-1), the United States is third (12-10-7). Russia is down to the fifth place, having however the biggest number of medals — 48 (9-17-22). The Universiade in Naples will be wrapped up on July 14.