Russian swimmer Nikitin takes gold in 800m freestyle at 2019 Summer Universiade

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Anton Nikitin won gold on Monday in the 800m freestyle event at the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade, which is currently underway in Italy’s Naples.

The Russian showed the result of 7 minutes 56.65 seconds to win the gold medal. Nicholas Norman of the United States took the silver with the result of 7 minutes 57.95 seconds and the bronze went to Poland’s Filip Zaborowski (7 minutes 58.27 seconds).

The Russian national team is currently 4th in the overall medals standings of the 2019 Summer Universiade with nine gold, 16 silver and 22 bronze medals after leaders Japan (19 gold, 11 silver, 10 bronze), China (2nd with 14-5-0) and the United States (3rd with 11-6-7).

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade is hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14.

The program of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy includes 18 sports: Basketball, Water Polo, Volleyball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Diving, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Archery, Tennis, Football, Taekwondo, Fencing, Shooting and Sailing.