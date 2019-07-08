Viktor Farkhutdinov appointed as new coach of Russian men’s national boxing team

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Viktor Farkhutdinov has been appointed the head coach of the Russian men’s national boxing team, the press office of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced on Monday.

Former Head Coach Eduard Kravtsov will assume the post of the general manager of the coaching staff of all national boxing teams in Russia.

"I would like to thank the management for the trust as it is very difficult taking charge of the team shortly before the World Championship, and the Olympic Games are also around the corner, but we will do our best," Farkhutdinov, 61, said.

"We still have time as there will be two rounds of preparations and we are setting off for the first round in Kislovodsk with the new coaching staff," he continued. "After Kislovodsk we will organize a series of bouts or a tournament and the final stage of preparations will be held in the Urals during the training camp, where we will decide on the final roster of the team for the World Championship."

The 2019 AIBA (the International Boxing Association) World Championship is scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between September 7 and 21. Weight categories for the championship have been brought in compliance with the categories confirmed for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The AIBA World Boxing Championships are held every two years since its first edition in 1974. The previous championship was hosted by Germany’s Hamburg between August 25 and September 3.

Umar Kremlev, the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, told TASS that the decision on the reshuffle had been made as part of the reformations in the coaching staff and it was not connected with the results of the 2019 European Games in Minsk, where the men’s national boxing team finished 4th in the overall medals standings with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

"This was not only my decision, but of the coaching Council as well and it was a part of the reformations in the coaching staff," Kremlev told TASS. "We are not infringing upon Kravtsov’s rights and it has nothing to do with the European Games, where we delegated boxers from the second and third divisions."

"This reformation is about the selection of coaches in regions and we needed to introduce the post of a general manager to distribute the authorities," Kremlev continued. "This is what Kravtsov will be dealing with; he will be working with the coaching Council, will be selecting people to undergo advanced trainings and will also work with the national teams."

"An enormous work is ahead of the men’s national team to revive the glorious days of the past, to start winning the medals," Kremlev said. "This is where we need the work of the coaching staff and their interaction with each other.".