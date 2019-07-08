Russian rugby player Gritsenko slapped with 2-year ban over anti-doping violations

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Dmitry Gritsenko, who is playing for Russia's Rugby Sevens club Kuban, has been disqualified over violations of anti-doping regulations, the press service of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced on Monday.

According to the press service, Gritsenko has been suspended for the period of two years starting July 15, 2018.

RUSADA’s press office also added that a four-year suspension over violations of anti-doping regulations has been imposed on cross-country skier Andrei Nishchakov (starting June 20, 2019) and a two-year ban is imposed on track cyclist Yekaterina Golovastova (starting June 15, 2018).