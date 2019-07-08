Brazil team wins Copa America ninth time in history

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Brazil has beaten Peru 3-1 in the final match of the Copa America 2019. The tournament was held in Brazil.

Brazil’s Everton (15), Gabriel Jesus (45) and Richarlison (90) and Peru’s Paolo Guerrero (44) scored goals. Jesus was sent off in the 70th minute of the Copa America final when he picked up a second yellow car.

Everton and Guerrero became the best goalscorers of the Copa America 2019.

Brazil won the Copa America for the ninth time (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019) and will take part in the 2021 Confederations Cup from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).