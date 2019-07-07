Russia wins 19 medals on fourth day of Universiade in Naples

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian athletes won 19 medals on the fourth day of competitions at the Summer Universiade in Italy’s Naples.

On Sunday, 30 sets of medals were up for grabs, and the Russian team won five gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

Gold medals went to swimmers Kirill Prigoda (200m breaststroke) and Alexander Kudashev (200m butterfly), gymnast Kirill Prokopyev (floor exercise), men’s judo team and women’s epee team.

Silver went to swimmer Ilya Khomenko (200m backstroke), gymnasts Liliya Akhaimova (vault apparatus) and Tatiana Nabiyeva (parallel bars), women’s judo team, gymnast Ivan Stretovich (parallel bars).

Bronze went to Ivan Stretovich (horizontal bar), Tatiana Nabiyeva (vault), gymnast Ulyana Perebinososva (horizontal bar and floor exercise), swimmer Grigory Tarasevich (50m backstroke), women’s swimming team (4x200 freestyle), women’s ping pong team, springboard divers Ilya Smirnov and Darya Selvanovskaya (10m mixed) and women’s rugby seven team.

The Japanese team is leading in the overall medal count with 19 gold, 11 silver and ten bronze medals. The United States is the runner up (11-5-7), China is third (11-4-0). Russia is fourth with the biggest number of medals - 43 (8-15-20). The Universiade in Naples will be wrapped up on July 14.