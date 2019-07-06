Russia wins nine medals on third day of Universiade in Naples

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian athletes won nine medals on the third day of competitions at the Summer Universiade in Italy’s Naples.

On Saturday, 19 sets of medals were up for grabs, and the Russian team won four silver and five bronze medals.

The silver medals went to the diving team of Ilia Molchanov and Nikita Nikolaev (Men 3m Synchronized Springboard), artistic gymnasts Ivan Stretovich (Men All-around) and Uliana Perebinosova (Women All-around) and swimmer Nikolay Snegirev (Men 200m Freestyle).

The bronze went to judokas Ismail Chasygov (Men 66kg) and Daria Bobrikova (Women 52kg), diver Karina Shkliar (Women 3m Springboard), shooter Evgenii Panchenko (Men 10m Air Rifle) and artistic gymnast Liliia Akhaimova (Women All-around).

The Japanese team is leading in the overall medal count with 12 gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, China is the runner up (9-2-0), the US team is third (7-2-4). Russia is fourth (3-10-11). The Universiade in Naples will be wrapped up on July 14.