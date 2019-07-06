Russia wins eight medals on second day of Universiade in Naples

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian athletes won eight medals on the second day of competitions at the Summer Universiade in Italy’s Naples.

On Thursday, 16 sets of medals were up for grabs, and the Russian team secured two gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The gold medals were won in swimming by Grigory Tarasevich (Men 100m Backstroke) and in judo wrestling by Evgenii Prokopchuk (Men 73kg).

The individual silver medals went to Dmitriy Gusev in fencing (Men Epee Individual) and Kirill Prigoda (swimming, Men 100m Breaststroke). The silver medals in team events were won by Evgeniia Selezneva and Egor Lapin in diving (Mixed 3m Synchronized Springboard) and by Liliia Akhaimova, Tatiana Nabieva and Uliana Perebinosova in artistic gymnastics.

Kamila Badurova (Women 63kg) and Natalia Golomidova (Women 57kg) won the bronze in judo wrestling competitions.

Russian female basketball team lost 54:75 to Portugal in the final third game of the group stage and finished second in group B. The men’s basketball team defeated Argentina 84:80 in the second game.

In rugby sevens, women’s team defeated Argentina 33:0 in the first game of the group stage, the men’s team defeated Romania 33:5.

Russian women’s volleyball team began their participation in the tournament by defeating Thailand 3-0 (25:14, 25:15, 25:19).

The Japanese team is leading in the overall medal count with seven gold, five silver and one bronze medals, the US team is the runner-up (5-2-2) and China is third (5-2-0). The Universiade in Naples will be wrapped up on July 14.