LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. The last Russian athlete in Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev, was eliminated from the competition in the third round by David Goffen of Belgium on Friday.

The 28-year-old Belgian contender won the game, which lasted 3 hours 30 minutes, 4:6, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3, 7:5.

The 133th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is played over a fortnight and will be concluded on July 14. The tournament’s prize fund is $49.43 million. Serbian Novak Djokovic is the defending champion.