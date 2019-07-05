IAAF approves 37 more neutral-status applications from Russian athletes

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has granted its approval to 37 more Russian track and field athletes allowing them to compete under the neutral status at international tournaments this year, the association’s press service announced on Friday.

Twenty-six out of 37 approved applications were submitted by athletes under the age of 20, according to the press service.

The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018.

RusAF spokeswoman Natalia Yukhareva told TASS on Wednesday that the Russian athletics body had received 325 applications from national athletes requesting a neutral status, of which 317 have been sent to the IAAF.

In line with the IAAF regulations, the global athletics body has the right to disregard individual applications unaccompanied by an official document from the RusAF with all the necessary information, which the federation has in regard to a particular applicant. The document must also state whether RusAF confirms that an applicant meets all the requirements and whether it grants its own approval.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in late 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the international federation.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated.