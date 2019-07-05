IOC honorary member Popov vows to file defamation suit over Rio-2016 bribery allegations

The Brazilian daily O Globo reported late on Thursday that former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sergio Cabral, who is currently serving a long-term sentence on counts of corruption and fraud, had confessed that in 2009 he had paid a bribe to then-President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack to secure the votes in favor of Brazil’s bid to host the 2016 Olympics.

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Alexander Popov, a four-time Olympic champion in swimming and an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told TASS on Friday he intended to file a defamation lawsuit in the wake of reports over his alleged involvement in the suspected bribery scheme used to select Rio de Janeiro as the host of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

Cabral also testified, according to the daily, that nine members of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), including Olympic legends Alexander Popov of Russia and Sergey Bubka of Ukraine, had been bribed as well to vote for Rio de Janeiro.

"First of all, I have to admit that I am extremely surprised at the appearance of such information with the illegal use of my name," Popov said in a statement addressed to TASS on Friday.

"With great regret for the city of Rio de Janeiro and the former governor Sergio Cabral, I am ready to officially declare that, first, I did not vote for Rio de Janeiro at all, and second, I did not participate in any negotiations and I am not familiar with the topics and with the people who are mentioned in information sources, and have never had contact with them."

In this regard, I consider it necessary to start cooperation on this issue with the Ethics Committee of the IOC and ready to provide any information," he continued.

"In turn, I begin to prepare a lawsuit on the protection of rights and dignity, which I propose to consider at the location of the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee - Switzerland," Popov stated.

The voting for the host of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games was held in three rounds on October 2, 2009 at the 121st IOC Session in Copenhagen, Denmark. In the final third round of voting Rio de Janeiro’s bid won with 66 votes against Spain’s Madrid with 32 votes.

Popov, 47, served as a member of the International Olympic Committee between 2000 and 2016. He is currently a non-voting honorary member of the IOC.