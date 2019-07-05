{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kremlin: Reports of Rio-2016 Olympic bid’s alleged bribery require substantial evidence

The Kremlin spokesman advised against "interfering into the affairs of the International Olympic Committee"

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of media reports about an alleged bribery scheme used to select Rio de Janeiro as the host of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, but believes that these allegations must be backed by evidence, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Brazilian daily O Globo reported late on Thursday that former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sergio Cabral, who is currently serving a long-term sentence on counts of corruption and fraud, had confessed that in 2009 he had paid a bribe to then-President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack to secure the votes in favor of Brazil’s bid to host the 2016 Olympics.

Read also
Putin: No doping allegations against Russian athletes should be at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Cabral also testified, according to the daily, that nine members of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), including Olympic legends Alexander Popov of Russia and Sergey Bubka of Ukraine, had been bribed as well to vote for Rio de Janeiro.

"We have certainly paid our attention to this information and this is a very serious accusation," Peskov told journalists adding that the Kremlin was also aware that "the IOC was about to launch its probe into the matter."

Peskov said "it is early to comment on the issue," adding that "in any case such statements must be based on evidence as they cannot be unsubstantiated and ungrounded."

The Russian presidential spokesman advised against "interfering into the affairs of the International Olympic Committee and to wait for the results of the investigation."

Russian athletes grab seven medals on first day of Universiade in Naples
Russian team secured one gold, two silver and four bronze medals
Read more
Putin: Russia helps build peaceful, independent Afghanistan
The Russian President highlighted the importance of a dialogue involving broad public and political forces
Read more
Russian Navy starts tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
Under surveillance are British and Canadian vessels, according to the control center
Read more
S-400, Pantsyr air defense crews strike enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
The drills involved about 100 personnel, around 30 S-400 missile systems and up to 10 Pantsyr launchers
Read more
Back in the skies for now: Russian, Czech flights resumed in full until July 7
The Czech Republic and Russia want to come to an agreement, the ministry said
Read more
Russia establishing facts of Israel’s air attack on Damascus — Lavrov
Syria’s air defense systems repelled a missile attack that targeted the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight into Monday
Read more
Putin begins official visit to Italy
From the airport, the Russian leader will head to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
Read more
Russian economic development hampered by internal restrictions — Central Bank chief
According to Elvira Nabiullina, economic growth is now around 1.5-2%
Read more
Putin signs law suspending INF treaty by Russia
The law specifies that the head of state will decide on Russia’s renewal of the treaty
Read more
Russia sees as dangerous idea of fast-track NATO membership for Georgia, says diplomat
Read more
Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Read more
Italy to welcome Putin warmly, says PM
Giuseppe Conte recalled that he "was welcomed very warmly in Moscow last October"
Read more
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile
The test launch of the new missile was conducted at the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan
Read more
Nurmagomedov advises McGregor not to ‘pull any tricks in Abu Dhabi’
UFC Chief Dana White announced earlier that McGregor planned to come watching the fights of the UFC-242 tournament, to be held on September 7 in Abu Dhabi
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry sends protest to Japan for marking Kurils as Japanese
According to Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, such actions by the Japanese side "negatively affect the atmosphere of the Russian-Japanese relations"
Read more
Venezuelan opposition leader says ready for dialogue with Maduro, cooperation with Russia
Guaido insisted on holding free elections in the Latin American country
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies notifying Norway about submersible fire
The statement came in response to a report suggesting Russia notified Norway about the accident
Read more
Putin calls for enhancing control over investigations into drug-related cases
The president demanded that the report on this decree should be submitted to him before October 1
Read more
Kremlin confirms Putin discussed MH17 crash with Dutch PM in Osaka
It was a very brief exchange on the go, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter may get new long-range missile
A source earlier told TASS that a missile codenamed ‘item 305" had been developed for the Mi-28NM helicopter
Read more
Russia’s defense chief gives orders to repair submersible damaged by fire
The vessel's developing company has been charged with the task, according to the Defense Ministry’s press office
Read more
Press review: Moscow backs OPEC+ deal extension and US accepts N. Korea as nuclear power
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2
Read more
Press review: Iran gives West nuclear ultimatum and Putin to meet Pope Francis
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 4
Read more
Putin, Pope Francis discuss situation in Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine
The sides have also touched upon environmental problems
Read more
Russian Helicopters complete detail design for ship-based Minoga helicopter
The Russian Navy is to receive several modifications of the prospective seaborne Minoga helicopter, including airborne assault one
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28N gunship outshines its predecessor by maneuverability
According to the test pilot, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads
Read more
NATO cooking up 'color revolutions' in CSTO states, says Russian Security Council
Deputy Secretary of the Security Council said the CSTO member states are at the same time ready for fruitful cooperation with NATO
Read more
Putin: External restrictions, decline of oil prices restrain Russia’s development plans
The president noted that the Russian authorities are trying to pursue "a very balanced, realistic policy, to ensure macroeconomic stability, to prevent growth of unemployment"
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and aircraft start maneuvers amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills
The aim is to practice defending vital coastal infrastructure of the Crimean peninsula, according to the Black Sea Fleet's press office
Read more
Military investigators probing Russian submariners’ deaths in submersible vehicle’s fire
A total of 14 submariners had died in the fire
Read more
Putin to meet in Italy with ex-premier Berlusconi, says Kremlin aide
An informal meeting will also follow, according to the official
Read more
Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane near southern Russian border
The Russian fighter jet’s crew "approached an aerial target at a safe distance"
Read more
Putin: Accusations of interfering in US affairs lifted from Russia, but not sanctions
The president added that Moscow is interested in restoring full-format interaction between Russia and the EU
Read more
Russian negotiator urges Kiev to resume disengagement in East Ukraine
Read more
Some top secret data on Russian submersible accident to be kept under wraps — Kremlin
There is nothing illegal in concealing the data, the presidential spokesman pointed out
Read more
Fourteen sailors die in submersible vehicle in Russian waters on July 1
The causes of the incident are being investigated
Read more
Russia proceeds with Avangard hypersonic missile production according to schedule
The vice-premier’s office has commented on US media reports, which claimed that Russia would produce less Avangard missile systems than planned
Read more
Roscosmos to create new design bureau tasked with reusable rocket project
The rocket will be based on the preliminary design of the Krylo-SV (Wing) recoverable rocket stage project
Read more
Putin says too early to talk about what he will do after 2024
Five more years of hard work are ahead, the Russian president said
Read more
Black Sea Fleet warships start combat training amid NATO drills
These vessels continue controlling the activities of NATO ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Read more
Putin orders Defence Chief to fly to Severomorsk to ensure probe into submersible fire
The President offered his deep condolences to the families of the sailors killed in the fire and ordered to provide any assistance possible to them
Read more
Putin plans to discuss church dialogue, Ukraine and Syria situations with Pope Francis
The memorandum on mutual understanding between the Russian Health Ministry and the Vatican’s health agency is planned to be signed
Read more
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova plans to play at 2019 US Open
The athlete had to quit the first-round match due to a wrist injury but says she plans to rejoin the competitions
Read more
Vatican sees Putin as ‘a man of faith’ with shared Christian values
Vatican's Cardinal lauded Russia's efforts in protecting Christians in the Middle East
Read more
Putin, Pope exchange gifts after meeting in Vatican
The Pope received a CD with Andrey Konchalovsky’s film and the Russian president got an etching depicting St. Petersburg
Read more
Putin to visit Italy on July 4, to meet with Pope in Vatican
He is scheduled to hold talks with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Read more
Press review: Who got the EU’s top jobs and what caused the Russian submersible tragedy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3
Read more
Putin heads to Vatican and Italy on one-day visit
The Russian delegation will include ministers and business representatives
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry makes public list of sailors killed in fire onboard submersible
According to the Defense Ministry, "all of them had repeatedly participated in most difficult underwater expeditions to explore the Arctic, submerging to maximum depths"
Read more