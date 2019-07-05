Russian athletes grab seven medals on first day of Universiade in Naples

TASS, July 5. Russian athletes won seven medals on the first day of competitions at the Summer Universiade in Italy’s Naples.

On Thursday, 16 sets of medals were offered, and the Russian team secured one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Russian judoka Ruslan Shakhbzov won gold in men’s 90kg competition, while Madina Taymazova took silver in women’s 70kg event. Anna Guschina received bronze in women’s 70kg competition. Russian fencer Yevgenia Zharova won silver.

Bronze medals at the Naples competitions went to diver Ilya Molchanov and a men’s gymnastics team consisting of Ivan Stretovich, Kirill Prokopyev and Ilya Kibartas.

Russian female basketball players defeated Argentina’s team (70:56) in the second match of the group stage and booked their place in the quarterfinal. Russia’s female water polo team beat China (17:12) in the second match of the group stage.

The Japanese team is leading in the overall medal count with three gold and three silver medals, and the teams of China and the US were ranked second. Russia’s team is in the fifth place. The Universiade in Naples will be wrapped up on July 14.