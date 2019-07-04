Russian swimming star Kolesnikov joins national team for 2019 World Aquatics Championship

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov, who currently holds the World Record in 50m backstroke, will join the national team for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, Sergei Chepik, the team’s head coach, told TASS on Thursday.

According to earlier media reports, 18-year-old Kolesnikov was undergoing in May a medical treatment on his arm injury.

"Kolesnikov is on the national team’s roster for the World Championship," Chepik said in an interview with TASS. "He will be competing in 50m and 100m backstroke events."

The 2019 World Aquatics Championships will be hosted by South Korea’s Gwangju between July 12 and 28.

At the 2018 FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Swimming Championships in China’s Hangzhou in December Kolesnikov won two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow saw Kolesnikov winning three gold, two silver and one bronze medals and also setting a new World Record in men’s 50m backstroke event.

In February, the European Swimming League (LEN) named Russia’s Kolesnikov the best male athlete of the continent in 2018 and he became the first Russian swimmer to win the LEN Award in this category.

The European Swimming League has been extending awards annually since 2008 recognizing best swimmers in their respective categories based on the votes cast by the national swimming federations and members of various LEN panels and committees.

The Russian swimmer gained 44% of the votes and his closest contender Adam Peaty of Great Britain received 36%