Russian Rublev fails to qualify for Wimbledon 3rd round

LONDON, July 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has been unable to clear the second-round hurdle of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, losing to American Sam Querrey in straight sets. The third Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season is held on the grass courts of the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

The 31-year-old American won the one hour 37 minute match 6:3, 6:2, 6:3. It was the first meeting between the two athletes. Querrey is now set to play against the winner of the match between Australian John Millman and No. 31 seed Laslo Djere for a spot in the fourth round.