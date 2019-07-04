Russian Rublev fails to qualify for Wimbledon 3rd round

LONDON, July 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has been unable to clear the second-round hurdle of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, losing to American Sam Querrey in straight sets. The third Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season is held on the grass courts of the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.
The 31-year-old American won the one hour 37 minute match 6:3, 6:2, 6:3. It was the first meeting between the two athletes. Querrey is now set to play against the winner of the match between Australian John Millman and No. 31 seed Laslo Djere for a spot in the fourth round.
Currently ranked 79th Rublev’s best Grand Slam performance is the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open. He has won one ATP title.
Sam Querrey reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017 and the US Open quarterfinals the same year. He is currently ranked 65th in the ATP rankings and has 10 ATP titles to his name.
The 133th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is played over a fortnight until July 14. The tournament’s prize fund is $49.43 million. Serbian Novak Djokovic is the defending champion.