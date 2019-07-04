Russian goalkeeper Vasilevsky says winning NHL’s Stanley Cup is his career goal

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky from NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning told TASS that his main career goal is to win the Stanley Cup in addition to his Veznia Trophy.

"The most important is to win the Stanley Cup," Vasilevsky said in an interview with TASS. "The Vezina Trophy is undoubtedly a very pleasant bonus. I am not underestimating the value of this trophy and it is very prestigious for me and my family."

"However, I will be completely glad only after we win the Stanley Cup, but we need to work like hell to win it," the Russian goalkeeper added.

The 24-year-old Russian ice hockey player, who is also goaltending for the national squad, was awarded on June 19 at the NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas with the Vezina Trophy as the best goalkeeper of the US-based league in the past season.

Vasilevsky is now the second Russian goalkeeper in the prestigious North American ice hockey league to be awarded the Vezina Trophy. His compatriot Sergei Bobrovsky, who played for Columbus Blue Jets and moved to Florida Panthers after this season, was awarded this trophy twice - after the 2012/2013 and 2016/2017 seasons.

According to a statement from the NHL issued after the awarding ceremony, Vasilevsky won 18 of his final 21 starts and helped the Lightning tie an NHL record for wins in a season (62) and win the Presidents' Trophy with 128 points.

The Russian goalkeeper led the NHL with 39 wins, according to NHL’s staistcis, tied for fourth with Robin Lehner of the New York Islanders in shutouts (six), and had a 2.40 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 53 games.

Vasilevsky was also named the best goalkeeper of the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Slovakia, where he won the bronze with his Russian national team earlier in the year.