Russia’s Khachanov advances to Wimbledon’s third round

TASS, July 4. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in Wimbledon’s second round match. The third tournament of the Grand Slam series in the season takes place on the grass courts in London.

The match ended with 4:6 6:4 7:5 6:4 victory of the 23-year-old Khachanov. In the next round Khachanov will face Roberto Bautista Agut.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Potapova lost in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 133rd Wimbledon Championships will end on July 14. The tournament’s prize reaches $49.43 mln. The current winner of Wimbledon in the men's singles is Novak Djokovic, in the women's singles - Angelique Kerber.