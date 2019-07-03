Russian Gasparyan retires from Wimbledon's second-round match with injury

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Margarita Gasparyan could not finish her second-round match at the prestigious Wimbledon Championships against No. 8 seed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina because of the injury she sustained in the second set. The third Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season is held on the grass courts of the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

Gasparyan who won the first set 7:5 was two points away from winning in the second round but retired down 5:6. Before their second round match, the tennis players met once again, with the Russian emerging victorious. In the third round the 24-year old Ukrainian is set to face off Greece's Maria Sakkari (seed No. 31), who outplayed Czech Marie Bouzkova 6:4, 6:1.

Gasparyan reached the second round by beating German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6:4, 6:4. Her best performance at the Grand Slam to date is the fourth round of the 2016 Australian Open. Gasparyan is currently ranked 62nd in the WTA rankings, she has won two WTA titles.

Svitolina twice competed in Grand Slam quarterfinals at the Australian Open (2018, 2019) and twice at the French Open (2015, 2017). Her current WTA ranking is 8, she has 13 WTA titles to her name.

The 133th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is played over a fortnight until July 14. The tournament’s prize fund is $49.43 million. German Angelique Kerber is the defending champion.