Teams of Russia’s Lebedev and France’s Goulamirian fail to agree on boxing bout

According to reports, in June promoters of the two boxers agreed to hold the bout, but later Lebedev's name disappeared from the updated list of the WBA (World Boxing Association) rankings.

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A cruiserweight boxing round between Russia’s Denis Lebedev and France’s Arsen Goulamirian has been cancelled as the fighters' teams failed to come to an agreement on the terms of the bout, a source in Lebedev's team told TASS on Wednesday.

"We held lengthy talks with Goulamirian's team," the source said in an interview with TASS. "However, we were not content with their terms as they were significantly lower compared to Denis' [Lebedev] usual terms in ordinary bouts."

Lebedev, 39, is a former IBF/WBA/WBC cruiserweight champion with a record of 32 wins (23 by KOs) and two defeats. He last fought in November 2018 defeating Mike Wilson of the United States in Monte Carlo.

Goulamirian, 31, has an unblemished record of 24 wins in all of his bouts, with 16 of them won by KOs.