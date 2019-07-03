Russian runner Nurgaliyev slapped with 2-year suspension over positive doping test

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian long-distance runner Ilyas Nurgaliyev has been suspended for a two-year term over violations of anti-doping regulations, the press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Wednesday.

According to the press service, a doping sample of the 23-year-old track and field athlete tested positive for banned performance enhancing drug Oxilofrine.

The two-year suspension of Nurgaliyev starts from August 10, 2018, while all of his athletic results after July 21, 2018 will be cancelled.