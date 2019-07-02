Russian minister urges not to jump to conclusions over athletes suspected by WADA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov urges not to make snap judgments regarding the 298 Russian athletes, suspected by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), according to a statement released by his press service on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, WADA announced it suspected 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab. From the data, WADA Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) has identified a target pool of 298 athletes (representing 578 samples) with the most suspicious data. To date, of those 298 athletes identified by WADA I&I, the data of 43 athletes (150 samples) have been reviewed and evidentiary packages compiled.

"The Russian side implements all agreements, we cooperate closely with WADA and will continue helping the experts. At present, there are 298 athletes whose data has been identified as suspicious, and it will be subjected to additional verification. Instead of jumping to conclusions, we should wait for the results of the investigation. Based on its results, international sports federations will decide whether the evidence is sufficient or not," the minister said.

"If an athlete had violated anti-doping rules, he will be disqualified. Russia supports clean sport," Kolobkov added.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said on June 26 that the world’s governing anti-doping body was likely to open over 100 new cases in the first wave following the reanalysis of the data obtained from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.