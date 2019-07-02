MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspects 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, WADA’s press service announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency announces today that it has provided a first batch of cases to International Federations (IFs) with respect to its Russian investigation," the statement reads.

"Since WADA Intelligence and Investigations’ [I&I’s] successful missions to Russia in January and April to retrieve a copy of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), associated raw data and samples from the former Moscow Laboratory, WADA I&I has continued validating the data and has begun compiling strong evidence against those who are believed to have cheated."

"From the data, WADA I&I has identified a target pool of 298 athletes (representing 578 samples) with the most suspicious data," the statement continued. "To date, of those 298 athletes identified by WADA I&I, the data of 43 athletes (150 samples) have been reviewed and evidentiary packages compiled."

"These packages have now been sent to the relevant IFs, which have commenced assessment of the evidence with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations," the statement added.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggly said in an interview with TASS last week that the possible new doping cases will be individual and should not be an obstacle to the participation of the Russian national team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan’s Tokyo.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said on June 26 that the world’s governing anti-doping body was likely to open over 100 new cases in the first wave following the reanalysis of the data obtained from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Commenting on today’s statement from WADA, Gunter Younger, the director of WADA I&I, said he was satisfied with the progress "on this long-running and complex case."

"The fact that we have moved to the results management phase means we are another step closer to bringing to justice those who cheated," he said. "This is an excellent development for clean sport and athletes around the world."

"There is still a lot of work left to do but we wish to acknowledge the ongoing cooperation with IFs as well as RUSADA. None of this progress would be possible without WADA’s ExCo decision of September 2018," Younger added.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.