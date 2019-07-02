Russian Diatchenko loses Wimbledon in first round

LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko was defeated by French Kristina Mladenovic in the first round of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships. The third Grand Slam tennis tournament is held on the grass courts of the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

The final score is 7:5, 6:7 (4:7), 6:2. The 26-year old French player will face either Tunisian Ons Jabeur or Czech No. 6 seed, two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the second round.

Last year, twenty-eight-year old Diatchenko lost in the third round, which is her best performance at the Grand Slam tournaments to date. She is currently 83rd in the WTA rankings.

Mladenovic reached the Wimbledon’s third round twice in her career (2015, 2018). Her best results at the Grand Slams are the 2017 Roland Garros quarterfinals and 2015 US Open quarterfinals. Her current WTA ranking is 48, she has won one WTA title.

The 133th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is played over a fortnight and will be concluded on July 14. The tournament’s prize fund is $49.43 million. German Angelique Kerber is the defending champion.