Cape Verdean striker Ze Luis leaves Spartak Moscow FC for Portugal’s FC Porto

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis has left Russian football club Spartak Moscow after signing a contract with Portugal’s FC Porto, the press service of the Russian club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The details of the contract on the transfer of the 28-year-old striker from Spartak to Moscow to Porto have not been disclosed.

"I want to thank everyone for the support, which I enjoyed here, to thank for all moments we lived through together," the statement quoted Ze Luis as saying. "I don’t like saying goodbyes, it is very sad, but I can say that I will remain the fan of Spartak for the rest of my life."

"Keep on fighting and giving your utmost to the club and be victorious," the footballer continued. "I am proud that I played for Spartak and please forgive me if something was wrong. Thank you everyone and good luck!"

Ze Luis played for Spartak Moscow FC since 2015 and booked 35 goals and 25 assists in 109 matches with the Russian football club. Playing for Spartak, Ze Luis is the 2016/2017 Champion of the Russian Premier League and is also the winner of the 2017 Russia Super Cup.