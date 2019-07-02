Nurmagomedov advises McGregor not to ‘pull any tricks in Abu Dhabi’

"It will be more difficult to leave Abu Dhabi than New York," Nurmagomedov said on the air of Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel. "If he plans to come, he should sit and watch the fights because it will be impossible to pull any of his underhanded tricks there."

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) President Dana White announced earlier that McGregor planned to come watching the fights of the UFC-242 tournament, scheduled to be held on September 7 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recommended Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor, to refrain from his typical show-offs at the UFC-242 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

"Abu Dhabi is no place for show-offs. Let him come if he plans to come, but his shenanigans won’t work there," Nurmagomedov added.

In early April 2018, McGregor attacked a bus with fighters, including Nurmagomedov, as it was leaving a press conference in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Using a metal barricade and other objects, McGregor and his accomplices smashed the windows of the bus injuring some of the passengers inside. The Irish fighter was later ordered to pay a fine and community service.

On the night of October 6, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, defending his lightweight title with a choke in round four of the fight. However, straight after the fight a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

Both athletes were later slapped with various penalties for that incident. A court in the US state of Nevada imposed a nine-month suspension and a fine of $500,000 on Nurmagomedov.

UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Champion Dustin Poirier of the United States on September 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision). Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).