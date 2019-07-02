Sambo, Boxing, Rugby Sevens on program of 2023 Universiade in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Organizers of the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg has decided to add Sambo, Boxing and Rugby Sevens to the program of international competitions, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) announced in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the FISU Executive Committee selected Yekaterinburg as the host of the 2023 Summer Universiade.

"The event’s sport program will incorporate FISU’s compulsory sports: Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo," according to the statement.

"Universiade host cities may also present up to three optional sports for inclusion into that edition of the Universiade today," the statement reads. "Yekaterinburg presented Boxing, Rugby Sevens, Sambo for the 2023 event. The FISU executive committee unanimously accepted all three sports."

Russia will be hosting the Summer Universiade tournaments for the second time. Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, was the host of the 2013 Summer Universiade. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade. Earlier this year, the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk hosted the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade.

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade is hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14 and in 2021 the international tournament will be hosted by China’s Chengdu.

The program of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy includes 18 sports: Basketball, Water Polo, Volleyball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Diving, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Archery, Tennis, Football, Taekwondo, Fencing, Shooting and Sailing.