Russia’s Yekaterinburg wins bid to host 2023 Summer Universiade

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) has chosen Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg to host the 2023 Summer Universiade.

The decision was announced at the FISU Executive Committee’s meeting in Italy’s Naples.

Yekaterinburg’s bid was represented by Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuyvashev, Rector of the Urals Federal University Viktor Koksharov and Head of the Sergei Seyranov.

Russia will host the Summer Universiade for the second time following the competitions held in Kazan in 2013. Back during the USSR (1973), Moscow hosted the Summer Universiade. In March 2019, Russia held the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words - ‘University’ and ‘Olympiade.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Summer Universiade currently includes 18 sports: Basketball, Water Polo, Volleyball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Diving, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Archery, Tennis, Football, Taekwondo, Fencing, Shooting and Sailing.

The 2019 Summer Universiade is due to be held in Naples from July 3 to 14, and in 2021 the event will be hosted by China’s Chengdu.