International chess tournament kicks off on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 2./TASS/. The tenth international chess tournament kicked off in the Chinese province of Danzhou. According to Xinxua, eight professional players take part in the contest, including a player from Russia.

The official opening of the tournament was held on Sunday. Vladimir Artemiev and Ernesto Inarkiev represent Russia. Yu Yangyi, Wei Yi, Wang Hao of China, Amin Bassem of Egypt, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi of India and Richard Rapport of Hungary compete in the contest.

For a week the grandmasters will be competing for the victory.

The event offers a total of $ 60,000 in prize money, the winner will grab $24,000.