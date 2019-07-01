2019 Wimbledon: Russia’s Potapova advances to next round after defeating Jil Teichmann

The 18-year-old Russian advanced to the next round of this year’s third Grand Slam tournament after battling out the 21-year-old opponent from Switzerland in one hour and 46 minutes with the final score of 2-6; 6-4; 6-1.

LONDON, July 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova defeated on Monday Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann in the opening round of the 2019 Wimbledon, which kicked off on Monday.

Potapova is facing next Petra Martic of Croatia, who defeated in the opening round on Monday Jennifer Brady of the United States 3-6; 6-3; 6-4.

The Russian tennis player, who is currently ranked 71st in WTA ratings, reached 2nd round of the Wimbledon tournaments for the first time in her career. Potapova’s best results at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching 2nd rounds of 2019 French Open and the 2019 Australian Open.

The 2019 Wimbledon Championships is being held between July 1 and 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, and offers $49.4 million in prize money up for grabs.