Russian football club CSKA Moscow signs loan contract with Croatia’s Zvonimir Sarlija

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow announced on Monday that it signed a loan agreement with Croatian footballer Zvonimir Sarlija, who is playing as a defender for Slaven Belupo FC.

According to the press service of the Russian football club, the loan agreement with the 22-year-old Croatian footballer was signed until the end of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) and stipulates the priority of CSKA Moscow of buying out the player in the future.

Transfermarkt web portal estimates the current value of Sarlija on the football transfer market at 450,000 euros (over $508,000). Sarija is currently in Austria, where he joined the Russian club for the training camp.

Sarlija debuted for Slaven Belupo in July 2017 and booked two assists in 46 matches he played for the club.

Last week, CSKA Moscow announced that it signed a contract with another Croatian player, Nikola Vlasic.

England’s Everton FC sold its attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic to the Russian football club and the contract between the 21-year-old Croatian footballer and CSKA Moscow had been signed for a period of five years.