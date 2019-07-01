Russian tennis player Khachanov clears opening round of 2019 Wimbledon

LONDON, July 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov defeated on Monday Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea in the opening round of the 2019 Wimbledon, which kicked off on Monday.

The 23-year-old Russian, who is seeded 10th at the tournament, advanced to the next round of this year’s third Grand Slam tournament after battling out the 21-year-old opponent from South Korea in three hours and 10 minutes with the final score of 7-6 (8-6); 6-4; 4-6; 7-5.

Khachanov is facing in the next round Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, who defeated on Monday in straight sets Marcos Giron of the United States 6-4; 6-2; 6-4.

The Russian tennis player, who is currently ranked 9th in the ATP ratings, is the winner of four ATP tournaments in singles and his best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was the quarterfinals round at the 2019 French Open.

The 2019 Wibledon Championships is being held between July 1 and 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, and offers $49.4 million in prize money up for grabs.