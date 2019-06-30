Putin says confident in further success of Russian athletes after European Games

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday met with the athletes of Russia’s national team competing at the II European Games in the Belarusian capital city Minsk.

"Perfect, awesome, impressing," he said describing the results demonstrated by the Russian athletes.

The president said he was sure Russian athletes were capable of achieving still better results in future. "These competitions are a kind of springboard on a path of new victories and achievements for many of you," he said.

The athletes thanked the president and presented a jacket with "Russia Team" printed on it. The president put on the jacket, saying "Well and good."

Later in the day, the Russian president will attend the closing ceremony of the II European Games that will be held at Minsk’s Dynamo stadium. The ceremony will also be attended by President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and other guests of honor.

The 2019 European Games began in Minsk, Belarus, on June 21, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports were up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk included more than 220 athletes who have grabbed 44 gold, 23 silver and 42 bronze medals to secure the top position in the overall medal standings. Host Belarus is second with 24 gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze medals.