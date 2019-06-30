Russian athletes win 15 medals on last day of 2019 European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian national team tops the overall medals standings after Day 9 of the 2019 European Games in the Belarusian capital city Minsk having won 15 more medals on Thursday.

Thirty-six sets of medals were contested on June 30, the last day of the Games. The athletes of the Russian national team grabbed five gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

After nine days of the 2019 European Games’ competitions, the Russian team is in the lead packing 44 gold, 23 silver and 42 bronze medals.

Hosts Belarus are second in the overall medals standings with 24 gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze medals. They are followed by Ukraine with 16 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals.

The closing ceremony of the European Games will be held later on Sunday.

The 2019 European Games began in Minsk, Belarus, on June 21, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports were up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk included more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).