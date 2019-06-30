Putin praises good organization of European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Belarus for the perfect organization of the Second European Games.

"I think we can congratulate Belarus on the good organization of such a large-scale event," Putin said on Sunday at a meeting with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Minsk. "Your visit to Belarus is also a great event for all sports lovers. It adds to the value of the medals contested here."

Bach also said the organization of the Games was perfect and hailed the good atmosphere at stadiums.

He also congratulated the Russian leader on the good performance of Russian athletes, who had won more than 100 medals at the Games.