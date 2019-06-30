ROC chief certain Russia will top medal table of European Games

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. There is no doubt the Russian national team will emerge as the leader in the medal table of the European Games held in Minsk, head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at the ceremony of celebrating the winners in the Russian team’s Fan House.

The Russian national team is leading in the overall medal count of the Games, the team has racked up 93 medals - 39 gold, 19 silver and 35 bronze ones. Belarus comes second (22-14-25).

Russia can officially emerge as the overall winner ahead of time on the final day of the competitions, when 36 medal sets are for grabs.

"It is the final days of our presence at the European Games and in spite of the fact that the competitions are coming to its logical finish, the drama of the duels and competitiveness on the tracks are increasing in a geometric progression," he said. "All our champions, who won medals on Saturday, gave their all for victory. Each of these guys was deserving of gold [medals] and your applause, they gave their all, it is very important before the closing day of the European Games. There is no doubt that we will top the final medal count of the Games."

The closing ceremony of the Second European Games will be held on Sunday.