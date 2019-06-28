Russia to be represented by 275 athletes at 2019 FISU Summer Universiade in Italy

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia at the 2019 Summer Universiade, which kicks off next week in Italy’s Naples, includes 361 people, Russian Students Sport Union (RSSU) President Sergei Seyranov told TASS on Friday.

"Our delegation is made up of 361 people, including 275 athletes, while the rest are officials, members of the coaching and medical staff," Seyranov said in an interview with TASS.

"The team of artistic gymnastics athletes will be in Naples on June 29 and a charter flight with the rest of athletes from the national team is scheduled to be there the following day," Seyranov added.

The 30th FISU Summer Universiade is scheduled to be held in Italy’s Naples on July 3-14. The opening ceremony will take place at San Paolo Stadium, which has the capacity of over 60,200 spectators.

The first Summer Universiade was held in the Italian city of Turin in 1959, while the most recent event took place in Taiwan’s Taipei on August 19-30, 2017.

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Summer Universiade currently includes 18 sports (15 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples offers 222 sets of medals in 18 sports competitions, including in Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Basketball, Diving, Fencing, Football, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo.