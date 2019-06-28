Sharapova paired with Pauline Parmentier of France to begin 2019 Wimbledon

Sharapova returned playing last week after an almost five-month break. At the 2019 WTA Mallorca Open tennis tournament in, the Russian tennis player cleared the first round with a straight sets win over Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova, but in the next round suffered a 6-2; 6-3 defeat to tournament’s top-seed Angelique Kerber of Germany.

The 2019 Wibledon Championships will be held between July 1 and 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, and offers $49.4 million in prize money up for grabs.

LONDON, June 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will begin this year’s third Grand Slam tournament, the 2019 Wimbledon, with a first-round encounter against Pauline Parmentier of France, according to the tournament’s draw results on Friday.

Before playing in Mallorca, the last time Sharapova hit the tennis courts was in January. In the opening round of the WTA tournament in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on January 28, Sharapova defeated Daria Gavrilova of Australia and was set to face her compatriot Daria Kasatkina in the following round, but she withdrew from the tournament citing a shoulder injury.

Sharapova, who turned 32 this April, is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

In 2018, Sharapova participated in 11 tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s capital city, Rome.

During last year’s Grand Slam tournaments, Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of the Roland-Garros in France, was knocked out in the opening round at the Wimbledon and reached the fourth round stage of the US Open.

At the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year, the 2019 Australian Open, Sharapova managed to reach the 4th round, where she suffered a 6-4; 1-6; 4-6 defeat at the hands of Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.