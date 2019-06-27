Russian athletes win nine medals on Day 6 of 2019 European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian national team retains its top position in the overall medals standings after Day 6 of the 2019 European Games in the Belarusian capital city Minsk having won nine more medals on Thursday.

Twenty-four sets of medals were contested on June 27 and the athletes of the Russian national team grabbed four gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

After six days of the 2019 European Games’ competitions, the Russian team is in the lead packing 32 gold, 16 silver and 24 bronze medals.

Hosts Belarus are second in the overall medals standings with 19 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze medals. They are followed by Italy with eight gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).