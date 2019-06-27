Moscow deserves hosting 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, says head coach

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian capital of Moscow is a decent candidate for hosting the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2021, Mikhail Likhachyov, the head coach of the Russian beach soccer national team, told TASS on Thursday.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced earlier in the day that Moscow had decided to submit its bid for hosting the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

"This is undoubtedly good news for us and it will be a major event in case Moscow is granted the right to host the tournament," Likhachyov said. "There should be no doubts regarding the organizational part of the competition, as Russia knows well how to host large-scale international sports tournaments, and last year’s [2018 FIFA] World Cup proved it once again."

"We must be now thinking more about this event in terms of its organization, particularly in terms of the [tournament’s] sports’ competition organization," Likhachyov added.

Moscow’s proposal to bid for hosting the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was approved at the RFU Executive Committee’s session in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

The government of Russia has also stated its support for plans of Moscow to extend a bid for hosting the global championship and issued recommendations to the RFU to help submitting a package of relevant bidding documents with the world’s governing football body, FIFA.

The Beach Soccer World Cup was first organized in 1995 and was held annually until 2005. Since then the championship had been held on the biannual basis and Brazil hosted this championship 13 times.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup tournaments were also hosted by France, the United Arab Emirates, Tahiti, Portugal and the Bahamas. Paraguay is hosting the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup between November 21 and December 1.

Brazil is the 14-time champion of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups, while the Russian national team won the biannual tournaments twice - in 2011 and 2013.