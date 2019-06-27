UEFA rules out sanctions against Georgia Football Union for anti-Russian T-shirts incident

On June 22, during the 19th round of the Georgian national football championship, players of the Torpedo Kutaisi, Lokomotiv Tbilisi and Rustavi football clubs appeared for pre-match lineups wearing T-shirts, which had anti-Russian slogans printed on them.

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS, Timophey Nezhdanov/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided against opening disciplinary proceedings against the Georgian Football Federation after national team players’ made a public appearance wearing T-shirts with anti-Russian slogans, the UEFA announced to TASS on Thursday.

"UEFA will not open any proceedings against the Georgian Football Federation," the press service of the European governing football body told TASS in a statement on Thursday.

According to earlier media reports, the Executive Committee of the Georgian Football Union voiced its support for the campaign of its national football clubs’ footballers to wear politically-motivated T-shirts.

President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov told journalists on Wednesday that the Georgian Football Federation have breached the principles of political neutrality and norms of ethics by supporting the national football league players, who appeared before their national football matches wearing T-shirts with anti-Russian slogans.

UEFA’s press service also reported to TASS that football clubs of Russia and Georgia would be not placed by the organization in separate groups during draw procedures for the European tournaments to avoid possible head-to-head matches between Russia and Georgia.

"Following a decision made by the UEFA Executive Committee in January 2014, it was agreed that teams from Georgia and Russia could once again play against each other. There are no plans to change this ruling," the UEFA announced in its statement to TASS.

On June 20, several thousand protesters amassed near the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. In response, police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, and over 300 of them were detained.

The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On June 20, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament. In accordance with the established procedure, he addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. However, out of the blue, opposition lawmakers became outraged by that detail and halted the IAO session. According to Gavrilov, after the incident, Russian delegates were attacked while they were talking to journalists and threats were directed against them.

Shortly after the riots in Tbilisi, President Zurabishvili branded Russia an enemy and an occupier on her Facebook page, but later on said that nothing threatened Russian tourists in Georgia.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which imposed a temporary ban on passenger flights to Georgia from July 8. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has advised Russian citizens to refrain from travelling to Georgia because of the complicated domestic political situation there.