Russian sports chief believes RusAF is ready for membership reinstatement with IAAF

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federations (RusAF) is ready to be reinstated with the world’s governing body of track and field athletics (the International Association of Athletics Federations) and it is now up to the IAAF to make a final decision, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

"RusAF experienced serious problems with almost 100 people subjected twice to disqualification penalties," Kolobkov said speaking with students within the frames of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"The federation [RusAF] drew conclusions, replaced the whole management," Kolobkov stated. "I believe that the federation is ready to be reinstated and it is now up to the IAAF to make the final decision."

The IAAF Council is set to hold its next session in September and RusAF’s possible membership reinstatement with the organization is on the agenda of this upcoming meeting.

"RusAF will be reinstated either on September 23 or in any other regime as the organization has deserved the right to be reinstated since it covered an enormous work, which was pointed out by the IAAF Taskforce," Kolobkov said.

"It [RusAF’s reinstatement] is in the interests of the global track and field athletics as the current situation is unfavorable not only for Russia but the world athletics on the whole," the Russian sports minister added.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated.

According to RUSADA’s report in May, national track and field athletes were the most tested for banned performance enhancing drugs in the period between January and April this year if compared to other sports.

The report, delivered on May 16, stated that starting in January and until April including, a total number of 556 national track and field athletes have undergone doping testing.