Russian athletes win ten medals on Day 5 of 2019 European Games

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian national team retains its top position in the overall medals standings after Day 5 of the 2019 European Games in the Belarusian capital city Minsk, having won ten more medals.

Sixteen sets of medals were contested on Wednesday. The Russian team won four gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

The Russian team has a total of 28 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals. Hosts Belarus are second in the overall medals standings with 15 gold, 11 silver and 19 bronze medals. They are followed by Georgia with six gold, six silver and ten bronze medals.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).