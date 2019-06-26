Georgian Football Federation violated political neutrality, head of Russian Union says

Earlier, at a meeting of its executive committee the Georgian Football Federation have supported the campaign which saw the football players of the Torpedo (Kutaisi), Lokomotiv (Tbilisi) and Rustavi teams coming out on field wearing T-shirts with anti-Russian slogans on June 22. At the same time, the General Secretary of the Georgian Federation sais that FIFA and UEFA did not react to this campaign at all.

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Georgian Football Federation have breached the principle of political neutrality and norms of the ethical code, supporting the national football league players who came out to play wearing T-shirts with anti-Russian slogans, President of the Russian Football Union Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have all the grounds to believe that the Georgian Federation violated the principles of political neutrality and the ethical code," he said. "The Georgian Football Federation violates the FIFA Charter by claiming that Russia occupied territories. We view the actions of the Georgian football players as provocation, everyone has their own position on foreign policy issues, but then we will turn football into a political talk show. What was done, I think, was careless and irresponsible."

Protests in Georgia

On June 20, several thousand demonstrators rallied in front of the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi to demand the resignation of Interior Minister Georgy Gakhariya and the speaker of parliament. At a certain point, the demonstrators tried to storm the building. Police dispersed the rally using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon. A total of 240 people were injured, including 102 who are still in hospital. The police detained 305 demonstrators.

The rally followed a row over the participation of Russian State Duma member Sergei Gavrilov and other Russian delegates in the 26th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. In the morning of June 20, Gavrilov opened the IAO session inside the Georgian parliament’s building. Georgian opposition legislators were outraged Gavrilov addressed the delegates from the seat of the speaker of parliament. In protest, the opposition disrupted the General Assembly. According to mass media reports, Gavrilov allegedly participated in combat operation in Abkhazia and Transnistria. Gavrilov refuted these allegations as untrue.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree announcing that from July 8, 2019, Russian airlines "are temporarily prohibited from carrying out air transportation (including commercial flights) of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Georgia." It was also instructed to oversee the return of Russian nationals back to Russia.