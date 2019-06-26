Russian Football Union approves new quota on ‘legionnaires’ in clubs from 2020/2021 season

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/.The Russian Football Union (RFU) has decided to change the quota of foreign players allowed to play for football clubs in the Russian Premier League (RPL) starting next season, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.
According to the source, the RFU Executive Committee, which is holding a session in Moscow on Wednesday, has voted in favor of the ‘8+17’ formula in regard to a number of foreign players allowed to play in the Russian football championship beginning with the 2020/2021 season.
"The Executive Committee has approved the limit in the format of ‘8+17’," the source told TASS.
The Russian Premier League is currently exploiting the ‘6+5’ quota, which means that not more than six foreign players, who are also referred to as ‘legionnaires,’ can be simultaneously playing for one club on the field during the match time.
The ‘8+17’ formula means that each RPL club can include not more than eight foreign players in the extended roster before the season. The new regulation also means that instead of a limit on the legionnaires’ number playing on the field at the same time, the figure must be stipulated by a roster application from each football club prior to the season.
The RPL announced in April that it had confirmed amendments regarding a number of foreign players adding that the amendments would come into force in 2020/2021 season.
In July 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law regulating the number of foreign athletes allowed to participate in sports competitions in Russia.