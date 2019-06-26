Russian Football Union approves new quota on ‘legionnaires’ in clubs from 2020/2021 season

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/.The Russian Football Union (RFU) has decided to change the quota of foreign players allowed to play for football clubs in the Russian Premier League (RPL) starting next season, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the source, the RFU Executive Committee, which is holding a session in Moscow on Wednesday, has voted in favor of the ‘8+17’ formula in regard to a number of foreign players allowed to play in the Russian football championship beginning with the 2020/2021 season.

"The Executive Committee has approved the limit in the format of ‘8+17’," the source told TASS.