Russia’s Zubov to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic champion and two-times Stanley Cup winner Sergei Zubov will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, according to the list of new members published by the Hall’s press service.

Together with Zubov, Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky and Hayley Wickenheiser and will be inducted in the "player" category, while Jim Rutherford and Jerry York will go in as "builders." The official ceremony will be held on November 18.

"An outstanding prototypical offensive defenceman, Sergei Zubov contributed significantly at both ends of the ice, and is included in the same conversations that discuss the best NHL defencemen of that era," the Hockey Hall of Fame said on its website.

Sergei Zubov was born July 22, 1970 in Moscow. He was a member of the Unified Team at the 1992 Winter Olympic Games and earned Olympic gold in that tournament.

During his 16-year-long NHL career, Zubov won two Stanley Cup championships - with New York Rangers in 1994 and with Dallas Stars in 1999. He also has four All-Star Game appearances (1998, 1999, 2000, and 2008), 2nd Team NHL All-Star (2006) and Norris Trophy Finalist (2006). The Russian player scored 771 points in 1068 NHL games (152 goals, 619 assists).