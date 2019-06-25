Russian Olympic chief pleased with national team’s European Games performance

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian national team demonstrates good intermediate results during the 2019 European Games in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters late on Tuesday.

After four days of the 2019 European Games’ competitions, the Russian team is in the lead with 24 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals. Host nation Belarus is the runner-up, with 14 gold, nine silver and 18 bronze medals. Georgia is third, with 6 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

"I’m pleased with the intermediate result of the European Games, and the majority of our fans and experts share this opinion. The team’s performance is good and we have a strong lead in the overall medal count. To date, all our forecasts have proved to be true. Possibly, we will be able to surpass the benchmark of 30 gold medals that we expected prior to the Games," Pozdnyakov said.

He said that final conclusions will be drawn after the Games are over.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 golds, 40 silvers and 45 bronzes).